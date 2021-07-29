Plus, listen to the first trailer for the new season of the ABC News podcast now.

Have You Seen This Man? season 2 invites listeners to join manhunt for a notorious scammer

ABC News is once again asking its listeners: "Have you seen this man?"

The news network is gearing up for the second season of its popular podcast, with its first episode set to debut on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and episodes posting weekly afterward. This time around, Have You Seen This Man? is taking listeners along for the U.S. Marshals' real-time global manhunt for scammer John Ruffo, currently on their "15 Most Wanted" list.

The first trailer for the new season, which can be listened to above, teases Ruffo's story. The scammer, who's been wanted since 1998, swindled banks out of more than $300 million — one of the largest frauds of its time — using the stolen cash to turn himself into a Wall Street big shot before his con fell apart.

Have You Seen This Man podcast 'Have You Seen This Man?' season 2 poster | Credit: ABC news

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning co-host of The View, Sunny Hostin, and featuring reporting from ABC News senior investigative reporter Matthew Mosk, the stunning six-part podcast tells the story of how 23 years ago, the Brooklyn computer salesperson pleaded guilty to fraud and, after being sentenced to a 17-year prison sentence, failed to turn himself in and was never seen again.

Have You Seen This Man? is produced by the ABC News Investigative Unit and ABC Audio. Liz Alesse and Cindy Galli serve as executive producers. A four-part Hulu Original limited series on the global manhunt for Ruffo is currently in production from ABC News Longform.

Have You Seen This Man? is available for free on major listening platforms. Listeners are encouraged to provide tips on Ruffo's whereabouts to the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-877-WANTED2 or visiting www.usmarshals.gov/tips/.