EW's Game of Thrones podcast returns to tackle House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones is back! And so is Entertainment Weekly's Game of Thrones podcast.

With the premiere of HBO's House of the Dragon, the Targaryen prequel drama coming forth this Sunday, EW resurrects Game of Thrones Weekly, now titled West of Westeros. The podcast will delve into all things Game of Thrones, including the many spin-offs that are in development, but especially the franchise's first successor series.

West of Westeros will launch the premiere of its first season this Sunday, Aug. 21, directly after House of the Dragon debuts on HBO and HBO Max. So come early morn on Monday, you'll have a breakdown of the episode ready to binge on your commute. (Unless you can't sleep, in which case binge into the night.)

Hosted by Nick Romano (tis I!), Lauren Morgan, and a rotating roster of guest voices, West of Westeros will bring you in-depth analysis, exclusive interviews with the cast and creators, and lively wig discussions.

Set 200 years before the events of HBO's Game of Thrones and 172 years before the birth of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, House of the Dragon goes back in time to the heyday of the Targaryen empire to track the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons that brought it all crashing down.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played as a teen by Milly Alcock and as an adult by Emma D'Arcy, is named sole heir to the Iron Throne by her father, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). The Lords of Westeros swear her fealty at a young age, but the matter of succession becomes complicated when Viserys conceives a son later in life and the kingdom becomes split in two. What makes the ensuing conflict so destructive is the fact that most Targaryens mount dragons. And we all know what happens after a dragonrider shouts "dracarys!"

House of the Dragon Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) stands before her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), in HBO's 'House of the Dragon.' | Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

Central to the conflict is Rhaenyra's childhood friendship and falling out with Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Emily Carey first plays Alicent as a teen before Olivia Cooke takes over the adult role.

Listen to the trailer for West of Westeros above for a sneak peek of our interviews with Considine, Alcock, and Cooke.

