EW's Game of Thrones podcast returns to Dorne… and to Ramsay Bolton's Winterfell

EW's Game of Thrones Weekly podcast is back this month with four bonus episodes, digging deep into editor-at-large James Hibberd's new book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon . The oral history of the popular HBO fantasy series tracks the whole history of Thrones from development through finale.

On this week's episode, James and TV critic Darren Franich discuss Game of Thrones' major controversies from the series' middle years. Return, at long last, to sunswept Dorne, where the arrival of the Sand Snakes marked the limits of the show's world-building. The episode also excavates the much-discussed horror of Sansa's "wedding night," before leading into a larger conversation about the climactic Battle of the Bastards which led into the grand finale of season 6. Every new episode of EW's Game of Thrones Weekly also features exclusive clips from James' new interviews with Thrones cast and crew members.