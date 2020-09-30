EW's Game of Thrones Weekly podcast returns with 4 bonus episodes

EW's popular Game of Thrones Weekly podcast is returning with four bonus episodes.

Editor-at-large James Hibberd and TV critic Darren Franich are back to discuss Hibberd's new book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, an uncensored behind-the-scenes story of making the HBO fantasy hit, from the show's earliest meetings to the airing of the final season.

Hibberd and Franich will discuss some of the book's new revelations as well as play some exclusive clips from new interviews with the creators, cast, and crew.

The first bonus episode will launch with the book's publication on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and a new episode will be available each Tuesday for three weeks thereafter.

The podcast is available on iTunes, Radio.com, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

