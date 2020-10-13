EW's Game of Thrones podcast goes back to 'Blackwater' and beyond
Continuing a special look at Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, James Hibberd's book about the HBO fantasy saga, with an examination of the series' early years.
EW's Game of Thrones Weekly podcast is back this month with four bonus episodes, digging deep into editor-at-large James Hibberd's new book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon. The oral history of the popular HBO fantasy series tracks the whole history of Thrones from development through finale.
On this week's episode, James and TV critic Darren Franich discuss Game of Thrones' early years, as it evolved from a cable-y hit into a global phenomenon. A turning point came with season 2's "Blackwater," a battle episode that demonstrated how Thrones could expand its scope past the conventional boundaries of small-screen fantasy. There are also exclusive clips from new interviews with Thrones cast and crew members, including Gwendoline Christie.
The podcast is available on iTunes, Radio.com, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen to episode 2 below:
