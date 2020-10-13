Continuing a special look at Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, James Hibberd's book about the HBO fantasy saga, with an examination of the series' early years.

EW's Game of Thrones podcast goes back to 'Blackwater' and beyond

Game of Thrones type TV Show network HBO Where to watch Close Streaming Options

EW's Game of Thrones Weekly podcast is back this month with four bonus episodes, digging deep into editor-at-large James Hibberd's new book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon. The oral history of the popular HBO fantasy series tracks the whole history of Thrones from development through finale.

On this week's episode, James and TV critic Darren Franich discuss Game of Thrones' early years, as it evolved from a cable-y hit into a global phenomenon. A turning point came with season 2's "Blackwater," a battle episode that demonstrated how Thrones could expand its scope past the conventional boundaries of small-screen fantasy. There are also exclusive clips from new interviews with Thrones cast and crew members, including Gwendoline Christie.

The podcast is available on iTunes, Radio.com, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen to episode 2 below:

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous The most memorable shipper moments of 2019 By Samantha Highfill

The 30 most shocking TV moments of 2019 By EW Staff

See photos of the Game of Thrones cast celebrating their last Emmys together By Tyler Aquilina

See the best Game of Thrones moments from Comic-Con 2019 By Nick Romano

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke's adorable friendship, on and off the Game of Thrones set By Tyler Aquilina

All the times Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa had a mini-Game of Thrones reunion By Tyler Aquilina

The 10 best couples on Game of Thrones (and 3 dishonorable mentions) By Tyler Aquilina

See all of EW's epic Game of Thrones covers By Jessica Derschowitz

Game of Thrones: 14 never-before-released final season photos By James Hibberd

All the Game of Thrones seasons, ranked By Darren Franich

Look back at the biggest Game of Thrones cameos By Derek Lawrence

Check out HBO's new Game of Thrones season 8 merch By EW Staff

S8 E3 Recap Game of Thrones recap of Winterfell battle: A dark, epic bloodbath By James Hibberd

See Game of Thrones stars with and without their beards By Jillian Sederholm

11 of the best Game of Thrones gifts for diehard fans By Alex Warner

S8 E1 Recap Game of Thrones season 8 premiere recap: Jon finds out By James Hibberd

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness breaks down the best hair on Game of Thrones By Piya Sinha-Roy

25 of TV's best opening credit sequences By EW Staff

See Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner at Game of Thrones premieres through the years By Lauren Morgan

See all the stars at the Game of Thrones premiere after-party By EW Staff

See all the Game of Thrones stars at the season 8 premiere By James Hibberd

Valar morghulis: 20 Game of Thrones stars look back on their character deaths By Nick Romano

Game of Thrones storyboard artist breaks down the death of Jon Snow By Christian Holub Next