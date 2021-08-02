Dr. Death may currently be making rounds on Peacock, but the podcast that inspired the chilling TV series is also about to come back for more.

The true crime podcast is returning for a third season later this month, EW can exclusively announce, and we have the first trailer and details on the latest case the series will explore.

Dr. Death: Miracle Man will dive into the true story of Paolo Macchiarini, an Italian surgeon who "seduces the medical world, and sweeps one woman off her feet," according to a logline for the series. The synopsis also teases that television producer Benita Alexander meets Dr. Macchiarini after covering him for a story and finds her life transformed by him — but not in the way she expects: "As Benita crosses professional lines to be with him, she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets. And halfway around the world, four doctors at a prestigious medical institute make shocking discoveries of their own about this miracle doctor that call everything into question."

The first two seasons of Dr. Death each focused on doctors who decidedly did not follow the "Do No Harm" rule: Season 1 told the story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who was sentenced to life in prison after maiming or killing patients during routine surgeries. Season 2 followed the case of Dr. Farid Fata, who pleaded guilty to giving cancer treatment drugs to patients who did not need them.

While season 3 follows a new doctor and story, fans will hear the familiar voice of health and science journalist Laura Beil as she returns to report and host this latest installment. Wondery, known for podcasts like Dr. Death, The Shrink Next Door (which is about to get a TV adaptation of its own), American Scandal, and Business Wars, will also continue producing the series.

Doctor Death: Miracle Man will be available Aug. 16 everywhere you listen to podcasts, or as early as Aug. 2 with Wondery+ on Apple Podcasts. Listen to the new trailer above.