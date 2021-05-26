Listen to the exclusive trailer for the That Thing I Do podcast.

Darren Criss and Este Haim channel a naked Adam and Eve in new podcast trailer

What do Darren Criss and Este Haim of the band Haim have in common?

Besides being phenomenally talented (and friends to boot), they both have creative passions outside of the ones for which audiences know them best. While Criss is an Emmy-winning actor, he's been a musician his entire life — and on the flip side, Haim is known for rocking out alongside her sisters, but she has a deep passion for acting.

Criss and Haim are turning their quirky talents/passions into a podcast with That Thing I Do, which EW can exclusively debut the trailer for above.

Cadence13 Darren Criss and Este Haim channel Adam and Eve in 'That Thing I Do' podcast art | Credit: That Thing I Do podcast with Este Haim and Darren Criss

Together, the duo will dive into "that thing they do" that helps define them as artists beyond what fans might be familiar with. They'll also bring in an eclectic array of guests to reveal their unknown passions and interests outside of what they're typically asked about.

The podcast artwork showcases Criss and Haim's quirky, offbeat, even risqué sense of humor, imagining them both as glam Adam and Eve-like figures, complete with fig-leaves and Garden of Eden setting.

The podcast will be grounded by Criss and Haim's experiences as both fans and professionals within the entertainment industry. It promises to be riddles with spontaneous song, kooky comedy, and all the things...they do.

Cadence13 Studios developed and produced the show with Haim and Criss.

That Thing I Do launches June 2 on Apple Podcasts, Audacy, Spotify, and everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be available every Wednesday. Listen to the trailer above for more.