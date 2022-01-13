Celebrity podcasts are everywhere — and the deluge of downloads has only just begun

Fans are paying attention as well, and they don't always like what they hear. In her second-ever episode of Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo, the actress learned that radical honesty isn't always the best policy. After sharing a story about her confrontation with Denzel Washington on the set of Grey's Anatomy in 2016 ("I was like, 'Listen, motherf---er, this is my show!' "), the actress got shellacked on the internet by people calling her "privileged" and "entitled." Notes Carolla: "It's hard because if you are going to speak freely for two hours a day, you're going to end up creating some negative publicity on occasion. I've certainly had my fair share of that."