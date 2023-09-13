Original Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars returning for new Audible series about Spike
It's time to return to the Hellmouth!
EW can exclusively reveal that original Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars are returning for a new story set in the show's universe, but this time with Spike (James Marsters) as the hero. Audible's Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is an audio original set 20 years after the series finale and features Marsters reprising his role along with Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary, and Danny Strong, as well as newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes.
The Slayers story begins as Spike has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. But when his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never existed, and Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. And Cordelia needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world... his old flame, Drusilla (Landau).
"I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief," Marsters says. "I'm excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling."
"Slayers: A Buffyverse Story offers a fresh, dynamic take on a cult-classic that takes listeners on a fun and nostalgic ride," Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, says. "The all-star cast reprising beloved roles, as well as newcomers, bring to life a storyline that will entertain fans of the original series and pull in first-time Sunnydale visitors."
Slayers: A Buffyverse Story was written by Benson and Christopher Golden, and directed by Benson, Golden, and Kc Wayland. It premieres Oct. 12, and fans can get a deeper look at the new series at New York Comic Con with a panel on Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m. ET and at Audible's Slayers-themed activation all weekend long.
