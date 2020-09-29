Batman Begins screenwriter David S. Goyer returns to the Dark Knight with scripted podcast

Fifteen years ago, David S. Goyer helped inaugurate a new age of Batman. Co-writing the screenplay for Batman Begins alongside director Christopher Nolan, Goyer perfected a down-to-earth version of the Dark Knight that has been all the rage ever since. On Tuesday, Warner Bros announced that Goyer will be returning to the character with a new scripted podcast called Batman Unburied. The audio drama will be the first project to come out of Warner Bros and DC's recent multi-year agreement with Spotify.

“I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story — returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity,” Goyer said in a statement. “We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s Rogues Gallery.”

Batman Unburied is expected to premiere next year, so story details are still being kept under wraps for now. But in addition to Goyer teasing the involvement of Batman's ″more nightmarish″ villains, Warner Bros. also promised that the audio drama will ″explore the darker aspects of Bruce Wayne’s psychology."

Batman Unburied isn't Goyer's only comic book adaptation in the pipeline. He is also still working on the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

Look for Batman Unburied to hit Spotify sometime in 2021. In the meantime, anyone curious what it might sound like could check out Marvel's two scripted Wolverine podcasts, The Long Night and The Lost Trail.