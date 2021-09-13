The first trailer and extended clip from HBO Max's new podcast reveals its cast of characters.

Gather round to hear 10 tales of life and death in Gotham City.

EW can exclusively reveal a sneak peek at Batman: The Audio Adventures, a new narrative-driven podcast narrated by funnyman Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty, 30 Rock) and featuring the voice of Jeffrey Wright as the Caped Crusader.

The trailer (shown below) highlights some of the voice cast. "What's the situation, Commissioner," Wright's Batman asks Gotham PD's Commissioner Gordon, voiced by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson.

Wright will play Commissioner Gordon in live-action with The Batman, director Matt Reeves' superhero movie starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. But now Wright, who's also currently voicing the role of the Watcher on Marvel's animated What If...? series on Disney+, gets the titular role.

"Just a single girl and her cats living alone, after all," Rosario Dawson can be heard as Catwoman.

"Don't freaking interrupt me when I'm riddling," warns John Leguizamo's the Riddler (a.k.a. Mr. Nygma).

That's but a small sampling of the massive ensemble. An extended clip from the first episode, which can be heard in the video above, shows the split personalities of Two-Face/Harvey Dent, voiced by Ike Barinholtz (Blockers), going at it.

Batman: The Audio Adventures marks a hefty push from HBO Max into the podcasting space and will arrive on Sep. 18, which is officially Batman Day.

Written and directed by SNL Emmy-winning scribe and producer Dennis McNicholas, the 10-episode arc takes place years into Batman's term as a vigilante crimefighter when he decides to become an official employee of Gotham. This move expands the rift between him and Catwoman, who's "been using Gotham criminals as her own personal ATM," according to a plot description. But there are still villains to be thwarted.

Jeffrey Wright and Batman Jeffrey Wright voices Batman in 'Batman: The Audio Adventures' podcast | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty; DC Comics

"I've been a Batman fan since my childhood in the '70s, and in the decades since it's been fascinating to watch the Batman mythos evolve, from Saturday morning cartoons to Oscar-nominated film adaptations," McNicholas said in a statement. "At this point, there's a Batman for every taste, from dark and gritty to LEGO. But I've found there's no one adaptation of the myth that gives you a satisfying taste of Batman in all his many modes.

"Enter Batman: The Audio Adventures," he continues. "We're introducing a Gotham City that's home to every aspect of Batman's 80-year history: the colorful satire of the Adam West show, the operatic fantasy of the [Tim] Burton movies and the Animated Series, and the gripping crime drama of the [Christopher] Nolan films. B:TAA aspires to be the all-in-one Batman experience: if it's classically 'Batman,' whatever that means to you, you'll find it celebrated in the Gotham City of Batman: The Audio Adventures."