Barack Obama will join Michelle Obama's podcast for premiere episode

The former First Lady and President of the United States will discuss our relationship to our communities and to our country.

No surprise here: former President Barack Obama will be making an appearance on wife Michelle Obama's podcast for the premiere episode.

The Michelle Obama Podcast, premiering exclusively on Spotify this July 29, will feature "a few members" of Obama's "posse" as they discuss the relationships that shape all of our lives—starting with a chat between Obama and her husband about our relationship to our communities and to our country.

"Sometimes this relationship might be a source of fulfillment or meaning or joy," Obama says in the premiere episode. "Other times it might provoke questions that we don’t quite know the answer to. What we’re really talking about is our place in this world. How we feel about it and what we can do with the power we have. I asked a special someone to join me for this conversation because he’s navigated these questions throughout the course of his entire life."

Spotify shared a behind-the-scenes image of the couple recording the episode.

Other guests will include Michele Norris on one's relationship with the "Self in the time of COVID" (episode 2), Dr. Sharon Malone on "Women's Health" (episode 3), Craig Robinson on all things "Siblings" (episode 4), Conan O'Brien on "Marriage" (episode 6), Valerie Jarret on "Mentorship" (episode 7), and more across nine episodes.

"I don’t want this podcast to be prescriptive… or present anyone’s ideas as truth," Obama explains on the pod. "I just want it to feel like we’re sitting together on a park bench or in the booth of a restaurant with the jukebox playing. And most importantly, I hope this podcast sparks ideas and topics that all you listeners can open up with in your own circles… maybe it’ll inspire you to have some conversations with loved ones that you’ve been putting off."