Aubrey Plaza tells Drew Barrymore she wishes she was her mom in truly strange interview

Aubrey Plaza wishes Drew Barrymore was her mom — and conversely, we wish we could unhear this truly unhinged interview.

While joining Barrymore on her podcast Drew's News to talk The White Lotus, Plaza praised Barrymore's parenting skills, saying, "You're a dream mom. I wish you were my mom," before then adopting a baby voice and declaring, "Be my mommy!"

Barrymore ran with the request, replying, "I'll say the same thing I say to my girls. Get back in my belly." Barrymore has two daughters, Olive and Frankie.

But things got weirder from there.

"Feed me, put me to bed," requested Plaza, while Barrymore responded, "I'm good at it too. I put them in the nook of my arm and I hold them and I pet them."

"Oh god, what I wouldn't do to put you to bed," added Barrymore.

When Barrymore then tried to steer the conversation back on track, noting that her dreams were coming true by being with Plaza in the moment, Plaza replied, "Mine too, Mommy."

"Get in my belly!" Barrymore responded, with Plaza creepily saying, "Oh god, it's so warm." Barrymore then described her womb as not too hot, not too cold and with food available 24/7.

Drew Barrymore, Aubrey Plaza Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Plaza delights in giving strange interviews and cultivating a personality as an acerbic, offbeat star. But this might win the prize for the weirdest interview she's ever given... so far, at least.