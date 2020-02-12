Kevin Bacon's best friend definitely wants to murder him in exclusive trailer for his new podcast

The six degrees of Kevin Bacon is a system (and/or frat house party game) that tells us that we’re all just a handful of friends away from being somewhat associated with a celebrity. Bacon’s first scripted podcast, The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon, introduces us to someone who thinks they should have literally been Bacon — with all the fame, the fortune, the Footloose — and starting Feb. 17, he’s out for a little vengeance.

“What’s the point of being six degrees from everyone when all you want is a best friend?” Bacon says in the trailer for the Spotify Original podcast. Bacon is lonely, and a man by the name of Randy Beslow swoops in to be his new assistant. Too bad his new best friend forever is obsessed over the time he lost the lead role in Footloose to Bacon and wants to murder him in cold blood for it.

Created by Funny or Die head writer Dan Abramson, the podcast features Bacon as himself, as well as Matt Walsh, Kyra Sedgwick, Emily Deschanel, Natalie Morales, and the legendary Rob Reiner.

Bacon — who got his big break in the 1994 musical drama Footloose and has starred in Apollo 13, A Few Good Men, and many more films — was most recently seen on the Showtime crime series City on a Hill, which is still awaiting a season 2 order, as FBI veteran Jackie Rohr. He last appeared as a fictionalized version of himself in a 2019 episode of Showtime’s SMILF, where he hooks up with the lead character played by Frankie Shaw.

The Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon became a catchphrase in the mid-2000s after the growing popularity of a website that would tell you how many degrees of separation your favorite celebrity is from Bacon himself. For example, Jude Law is a Bacon number 2 — he was in 2019’s Captain Marvel with Djimon Hounsou, who costarred with Bacon in 2005’s Beauty Shop. Bacon addressed the phenomenon in 2014. “I was horrified by it. I thought it was a giant joke at my expense,” he said. “I appreciate it now. But I was very resistant to it (at first).”

Listen to the exclusive trailer above for The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon, the first episode of which premieres Monday, Feb. 17. New episodes will drop weekly wherever you get your podcasts.

