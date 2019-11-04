Listen to the trailer for Marvel's new scripted podcast Marvels, starring Method Man

Galactus is coming. That’s what the new audio trailer for Marvel and Stitcher’s new scripted podcast Marvels promises, which EW is exclusively debuting above.

Debuting Nov. 20 on Stitcher Premium, the weekly 10-episode series is based on Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross’ landmark 1994 comic and a celebration of its 25th anniversary. Like the excellent comic, this fictional podcast explores what’s it like to be a human in a world filled with superheroes and the epic battles that come along with that.

The podcast dives back into the world of photojournalist Phil Sheldon (voiced by Billions‘ Seth Barrish) in the aftermath of the Fantastic Four’s battle against the world-eater known as Galactus. Sheldon teams up with cynical journalist Ben Urich (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) and an ambitious college student named Marcia Hardesty (The Act‘s AnnaSophia Robb) to investigate and either confirm or debunk one of the most super-powered conspiracy theories of all time.

Image zoom Marvel

Of course, this isn’t Marvel’s first entry into podcasts. The company previously collaborated on Wolverine: The Lost Trail and Wolverine: The Long Night, both of which aired on Stitcher. The big house of ideas also has more coming down the pike, too. In October, news broke that Marvel was partnering with SiriusXM on several podcasts, including four scripted 10-episode long series that would separately focus on Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Star-Lord before bringing them together for a fifth team-up podcast.

The rest of Marvels‘ cast includes: Ethan Peck (In Time) as Mr. Fantastic; Louisa Krause as Sue Storm; Jake Hart as Ben Grimm; Ehad Berisha as Johnny Storm; Teo Rapp-Olsson as Peter Parker; and Gabriela Ortega as Charlie Martinez. The series is written by Lauren Shippen (The Bright Sessions) and directed by Paul Bae (The Black Tapes).

After debuting on Stitcher Premium, Marvels will be released across all podcast platforms in 2020. Listen to the exclusive trailer above.

