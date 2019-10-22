Marvel to launch SiriusXM podcasts with Wolverine, Black Widow, and more series

Call it the Marvel Podcastic Universe.

After making Wolverine the star of his own original podcast series with The Lost Trail and The Long Night, Marvel is ready to launch a “substantial amount” of new scripted and unscripted podcasts in the near future, the comic book giant announced on Tuesday.

Marvel is teaming up Avengers-style with SiriusXM and Pandora to launch these original offerings on both platforms beginning in 2020.

First on the docket are four scripted series, each consisting of 10 episodes and focusing on one of four Marvel heroes: Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Star-Lord. A fifth series will follow that will bring them all together.

Additionally, the deal will produce unscripted podcasts about Marvel’s history through a modern lens, series dedicated to specific Marvel franchises, talk shows, and an interview show with celebrity guests.

Marvel and SiriusXM previously worked together to develop programming timed to Marvel’s 80th anniversary by launching a limited music station and channel. A 10-episode Marvels podcast was also developed for Stitcher for the 25th anniversary of Marvels comic, while a number of Marvel comics were adapted into audiobooks. Then there’s Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light, one of Stan Lee‘s final projects that will live on Audible.

This latest podcast plans mark the latest push into Marvel’s domination into the audio space.

“Powerful stories are read, seen, and heard – and we believe audio is the next natural step to bring the MarvelUniverse to fans around the world,” Marvel Entertainment President Dan Buckley said in a statement. “Storytelling has always been at the heart of Marvel’s success, and SiriusXM and Pandora have the right platform and expertise to bring Marvel’s rich tapestry of stories to listeners in a whole new way. We are excited to introduce an impressive roster of programming with SiriusXM and Pandora, and we can’t wait to share more details in the weeks and months to come.”

