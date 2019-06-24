EW's Best of Shows talks The Loudest Voice, Los Espookys, and Perpetual Grace, LTD

Image zoom JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME

It’s a new golden age for middlebrow prestige on the small screen. The Oscar bait of movie years past has become the Emmy bait of our era of infinite television. Enter The Loudest Voice, a Showtime miniseries about media tyrant Roger Ailes. It’s long on big speeches and showily transformative makeup — and disappointingly short on substance, like a certain 24-hour news network. (Read Kristen Baldwin’s full review here.) Peak TV means Peak Everything; there’s also an upcoming movie about Roger Ailes, arriving in the midst of Oscar season.

We start off this week’s episode of EW’s Best of Shows discussing The Loudest Voice. Then things get weird with a look at HBO’s delightful Los Espookys, the first (hopefully not last!) Spanish language horror comedy inspired by Nobuhiko Obayashi’s Hausu. We’re also talking about Perpetual Grace, LTD, a funny-freaky crime yarn that might just be worth an EPIX NOW subscription.

Check out the episode below. You can also listen and subscribe to EW’s Best of Shows podcast via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Radio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are available every Monday morning. Tweet counterarguments to @KristenGBaldwin or @DarrenFranich.

