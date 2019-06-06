Barack and Michelle Obama strike deal to produce podcasts for Spotify

Image zoom Aude Guerrucci - Pool/Getty Images

Podcast fans will soon be able to hear the voices of Barack and Michelle Obama on select projects, as their production company Higher Ground strikes a deal with Spotify. The company created by the former president and First Lady in 2018 to amplify diverse voices will also develop and produce projects as part of the new deal.

“We’ve always believed in the value of entertaining, thought-provoking conversation,” President Obama said in a statement on Thursday. “It helps us build connections with each other and open ourselves up to new ideas. We’re excited about Higher Ground Audio because podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think, and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together.”

Higher Ground announced a multi-year deal with Netflix last spring, where they’ll produce scripted, unscripted, and documentary-style series. With the addition of podcasts to their busy slate of projects, the couple is showing a large commitment to creating powerful stories that’ll inform and inspire.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether, and through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world,” Michelle Obama said. “Our hope is that through compelling, inspirational storytelling, Higher Ground Audio will not only produce engaging podcasts, but help people connect emotionally and open up their minds—and their hearts.”

Related content: