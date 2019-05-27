'Best of Shows' podcast talks When They See Us and new Fall TV trailers

Image zoom Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

This week on Best of Shows, the weekly TV critical podcast from Entertainment Weekly, we’re going in-depth into the new Netflix miniseries When They See Us. The true-life saga of the Central Park Five encompasses decades of trauma and systemically corrupt brutality — and the ambitious scope of creator Ava DuVernay takes a lot of different approaches to the material, packing the cast with familiar faces and giving major attention to the families of the wrongfully accused young men.

Also on this week’s podcast, Kristen Baldwin and I take another look at the trailers for new TV shows that emerged out of this year’s broadcast upfronts, running down the shows we’re most hopeful for and the shows that look accidentally horrific. We also take a look back at the upfront trailers from last year. Ah, The Passage, we hardly knew you, and hardly wanted to know you!

