EW's Game of Thrones Weekly podcast discusses 'The Bells'

Few penultimate episodes have ever been more ultimate than “The Bells,” which pushes one major Game of Thrones character over the brink of madness while killing off a few major personalities who’ve defined the entire run of the show.

And this week’s episode of EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly aims for a global reaction to the incineration of King’s Landing. James Hibberd, our man in Westeros, has already noted how the fantasy series foreshadowed the killer instincts of Daenerys Targaryen. Meanwhile, I struggle with the show’s execution of her mass execution. We discuss our opinions with respect for each other’s perspective and only some very occasional raised voices. (And no eye-rolling this week!)

Read all of James' coverage of the episode, including his full recap, his exceptionally thoughtful interview with Hound actor Rory McCann, on EW.com's Game of Thrones hub.

