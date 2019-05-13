Catch-22, Fleabag, and LA's Finest on EW's Best of Shows podcast

Image zoom Philippe Antonello/Hulu

This week on Best of Shows, EW’s weekly podcast about what’s new and notable on television, we’re taking a closer look at a couple of recently-reviewed shows.

My fellow TV critic Kristen Baldwin has a lot to say about Catch-22, the Hulu adaptation of Joseph Heller’s classic novel, a decidedly handsome production that only occasionally captures the wildness of the source material. Meanwhile, I’m conducting a spiritual inquisition into the new season of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s fourth-wall-shattering bleak-com, which returns with a romantic twist a few years after its acclaimed debut season.

And then we have to talk about LA’s Finest, the new Bad Boys spinoff airing on the Spectrum cable service from Charter Communications. Gabrielle Union! Jessica Alba! Action! Quips! What could go wrong? So much!

