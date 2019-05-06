EW's Game of Thrones Weekly podcast breaks down 'The Last of the Starks'

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

The latest episode of Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks,” began with a celebration. The Army of the Dead has been defeated: Time to conquer the living! For Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her consort Jon Snow (Kit Harington), the wild night of partying in Winterfell could be the last happy day before a series of tragedies. The extra-long episode took a sharp left turn when Dany flew down to Dragonstone — and ended with a death that all-but-assures a fiery bloodbath in next week’s penultimate episode.

Also, Jaime and Brienne hooked up, a plot turn that I debate heavily on this week’s episode of EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly podcast with James Hibberd, our man in Westeros. Yes, we address the coffee cup. And in what maybe our longest podcast episode ever, we also take a closer look at the farewells and curious strategic decisions that rocketed the Targaryen-Stark alliance toward a final reckoning with Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Read all of James’ coverage of the episode, including his in-depth recap and his fabulous interview with Gwendoline Christie. And listen to the new episode of Game of Thrones Weekly below. You can also find the podcast on iTunes, Radio.com, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related content: