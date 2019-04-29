EW's Game of Thrones Weekly podcast debates the darkness of 'The Long Night'

Game of Thrones has aired brutal battle episodes before, but “The Long Night” was a new benchmark in sheer size for the HBO fantasy series. James Hibberd, our man in Westeros, was on set during the filming of the massive third episode of the final season. And in the newest episode of EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly, he reveals some exciting behind-the-scenes stories from the giant-sized production.

James and I also discuss the episode in-depth. Characters died, though maybe not the major characters you were expecting. The Night King met his match, though maybe not the match you were predicting. The biggest controversy of the week, though, had less to do with what we saw than with what we didn’t see. The nocturnal episode was mostly lit by occasional flames, a creative decision that left some viewers (and at least one podcaster) feeling like they were missing something.

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Read all of James Hibberd’s coverage of the episode, including his recap, his chat with Maisie Williams and Kit Harington about the surprise ending, and interviews with the performers who brought Melisandre and Lyanna Mormont to life. And listen to the new episode of EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly below.

You can also find the podcast on iTunes, Radio.com, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

