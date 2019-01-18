Topher Grace to launch podcast produced by Unqualified mastermind Anna Faris

It may not be a Take Me Home Tonight sequel, but Anna Faris and Topher Grace are teaming up again — this time to produce the podcast Minor Adventures With Topher Grace.

The podcast will be released under the umbrella of Faris’ Unqualified Media, which is also responsible for the hit podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified. Grace will host the podcast with Faris’ Unqualified cohost, Sim Sarna.

“With only a mere 3.832 billion podcasts on planet Earth, I’m excited to bring my own take the podcast-o-sphere. This was never something I anticipated doing, but I’m such a huge fan of Anna’s show that when Sim asked me to join him on this adventure I couldn’t resist,” Grace tells EW exclusively of getting to work on Minor Adventures, which is billed as “a weekly exploration of all the things that you never knew you wanted to learn about, from dating preferences to niche careers to alternative medicine and so much more.”

Faris and Sarna launched Unqualified in November 2015, and it quickly rose to become one of the most popular podcasts around thanks to the hosts’ unfiltered and comedic take on their personal lives, as well as candid conversations with notable guests. Grace appeared on Unqualified in June and recently costarred in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.