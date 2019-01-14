There’s never been more TV, which means there’s never been more TV to talk about. This week, Entertainment Weekly launches Best of Shows, a new podcast focusing on the best of television, the rest of television, and whatever The Masked Singer is.

Join EW TV critics Kristen Baldwin and Darren Franich for the weekly conversation, which kicks off with a look at the dour new True Detective and the sweet Netflix teen-com Sex Education. Also discussed: memories of The Sopranos, that one moment in history when everyone suddenly discovered that The Kominsky Method exists, and the very high probability that Lady Gaga is not the unicorn on The Masked Singer.

Listen to the debut episode below, or via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are available every Monday morning. Tweet counterarguments to @KristenGBaldwin or @DarrenFranich.

