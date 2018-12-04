You stay classy, iHeartRadio! Ron Burgundy is launching a new podcast

iHeartRadio just got a whole lot classier. Will Ferrell‘s Ron Burgundy, the Anchorman legend himself, is back with a brand-new podcast for the iHeartRadio Podcast Network in early 2019.

“Listen, I don’t know what a podcast is, but I currently have a lot of time on my hands and a lot to talk about,” the character said in an “official” statement. “I am also broke. Therefore, I am very excited to do this podcast. It is literally saving my life.”

Burgundy tried his hand at a local news network (in 2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy) and a 24-hour global news network (2013’s Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues). Now it’s time for The Ron Burgundy Podcast.

iHeartRadio and Funny or Die, which are co-producing the project, greenlit the audio series for two seasons with 12 episodes each. The jokey press release continued with a statement from iHeartPodcast Network President Conal Byrne, who claimed “Ron quite literally forced us into making this podcast with him, first calling us more than one hundred times in a single day and then proceeding to actually show up at our doorstep and physically force himself into our studios.”

“By the way,” Burgundy added, “if iHeartRadio says that I harassed them into making a podcast, it is a lie!! A boldface lie!! Did I call them one hundred times in one day? Yes! But that’s called persistence! I have filed suit against iHeartRadio for these salacious claims. I will be representing myself legally, since I currently do not have enough money to hire an attorney.”

The news was first announced in an exchange between the iconic newsman with a fondness for jazz flute and CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday.

Appearing to spoof the situation with Jim Acosta, Burgundy tweeted at Lemon, “Don’t know if you heard, but I recently had my White House press credentials pulled. They accused me of eating too many hot dogs in the press break room. They said I ate 12 dogs! I only ate 4 dogs!!! I’m not Kobayashi for cripes sake! Anyway, old friend, was wondering if you could do me a favor.”

“Mr. Burgundy,” Lemon wrote in response. “I gotta be honest I don’t remember ever meeting you and frankly I’m a little shocked you have White House press credentials. I know I stand for a free press and all but just not so sure you should have those credentials.”

The back-and-forth continued from there.

They said I ate 12 dogs! I only ate 4 dogs!!! I’m not Kobayashi for cripes sake! Anyway, old friend, was wondering if you could do me a favor. — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

Mr. Burgundy, I gotta be honest I don’t remember ever meeting you and frankly I’m a little shocked you have White House press credentials. I know I stand for a free press and all but just not so sure you should have those credentials. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 3, 2018

Have you heard of “podcasts?” They’re hotter than Jane Fonda’s workout tape! Anywho, I need help getting the word out about mine. What do you say best friend? — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

Please do not start a podcast and stop contacting me. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 3, 2018

I’m starting to think Don ate the hot dogs. Not how I wanted to do this, but I am formally announcing I am doing a podcast! — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) December 3, 2018

At least with a podcast, there are no teleprompters.

