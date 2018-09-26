Bobby Cannavale, Daphne Rubin-Vega to star in new horror podcast

Podcasts can inform you, make you laugh, inspire you to question the world around you — and they can scare you, too. Gimlet Media’s slate of fall podcasts aims to do all three. The latter will be accomplished by their new horror podcast, The Horror of Dolores Roach, which stars Daphne Rubin-Vega and Bobby Cannavale.

With all episodes dropping on Oct. 17, The Horror of Dolores Roach tells the story of its title character (Rubin-Vega) who returns to New York City after 16 years in prison. The city has changed a lot in her absence, and the only person who remembers Dolores is her old stoner friend Luis (Cannavale), who allows Dolores to make a living giving massages for cash in the basement of his empanada shop. That’s where the horror element comes in, because suddenly Dolores’ massage clients start turning up strangled to death. But Luis isn’t wholly innocent in the horror, either. As he and Dolores reach unexpected professional success, Luis has his own dangerous predilections to fulfill. Somehow, Dolores ends up in an abandoned subway tunnel underneath Manhattan, where she tells “her macabre urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest.” The whole show is written by Aaron Mark.

Other new Gimlet shows this fall include The Cut on Tuesdays and Without Fail: Conversations with Alex Blumberg. Starting on Oct. 16, the former will feature writers and editors from the popular New York Magazine vertical talking about women’s issues, “from the future of our democracy to the benefits of an office frenemy or how to send a good emoji sext.” The latter will feature the titular journalist (and co-founder of Gimlet Media) interviewing people who have taken big risks, whether they won or lost. That show premieres Oct. 1.