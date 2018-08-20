As soon as they walked away from the shoot, the producers of The Late Late Show with James Corden knew they had something special with Paul McCartney.

In the latest edition of EW’s Chasing Emmy podcast, executive producers Rob Crabbe and Ben Winston talk about how Monday’s special primetime edition of Carpool Karaoke came together with the megastar and how they knew they had something special.

“We traveled to Liverpool and got four hours with him,” explains Winston of the June trip. “That’s a long way to go, but we’re excited that we finally got it and Paul had agreed to do it. Hearing Paul sing those songs was moving and special. Then seeing him back in Liverpool, seeing what it meant to him, going to his family home, the Beatles statues, that was special … ultimately we all felt as we walked away from that shoot that something very special happened that day that we hoped would be remembered.”

The longest Carpool Karaoke segment was 14 and a half minutes; the one with McCartney was 23 minutes. That’s when they knew a primetime special was in order. “We had so much stuff that we weren’t putting in it,” says Winston. Until now, that is.

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. You can find the original segment from The Late Late Show here.