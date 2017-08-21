EW's Game of Thrones podcast: Burning bears and freezing dragons

“Beyond the Wall” was the title of the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season 7. And what our heroes found beyond the wall was… Fascinating! Confusing! Infuriating! Thrilling! On this week’s episode of EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly, you can learn some thrilling on-set secrets from James Hibberd, our man in Westeros. You can also hear James and I discuss the curious strategy (or lack thereof) deployed by Jon Snow’s suicide squad. We also take sides in the Arya-Sansa feud, while we hope against hope that everyone can get along.

Read James' full recap of the episode here, and don't forget to check out his interview with Emilia Clarke, his interview with the departing cast member, or his chat with some of the cast and creators about what went into the Arya-Sansa tension.

