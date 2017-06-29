Homecoming is coming back.

Season 2 of the acclaimed scripted podcast will return on July 19, EW can exclusively reveal. The first season of the star-studded thriller followed Catherine Keener as former caseworker Heidi Bergman, who worked at a top-secret military facility helping soldiers like Walter Cruz (Oscar Isaac) readjust to civilian life, and was supervised by the mysterious Colin Belfast (David Schwimmer). Season one concluded with Heidi uncovering repressed memories about her past work, and the new season of Homecoming picks up as she’s coming to terms with her recovered past — as Colin’s morally ambiguous supervisor Audrey Temple (Amy Sedaris) tries to do damage control.

Gimlet Media has also released the first trailer for season 2, which you can listen to below (Warning: clip contains explicit language), and it follows the frazzled Colin as he tries to get in touch with Audrey.

Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg wrote, directed, and created the show, and they’ll be back for season two, as will returning actors like David Cross. The new additions to the cast include Mercedes Ruehl, Alia Shawkat, Michael Cera, Chris Gethard, and Spike Jonze.

Homecoming season 2 will be available on Apple Podcasts.