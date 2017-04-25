APM Reports' In the Dark Podcast wins Peabody Award

In the Dark may have captured the ears of millions of listeners — among them, the Peabody Award judges.

It was announced Tuesday morning that the American Public Media (APM) Reports podcast has won the George Foster Peabody Award, the highest honor in broadcast media.

Since it’s debut, the popular nine-episode true crime podcast saw its investigative journalism team — lead reporter (and host) Madeleine Baran, senior producer Samara Freemark (now a two-time Peabody winner), associate producer Natalie Jablonski, editor Catherine Winter, and editor in chief Chris Worthington — delve into the 1989 kidnapping of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling, as it went over the failures of the investigation and their ensuing consequences.

“We are honored to receive a George Foster Peabody Award,” said Baran, a second-time Peabody winner. “This was an important story for us to tell. We’re grateful to the Peabody jurors for recognizing the importance of this story and the larger questions it raises about crime and law enforcement accountability.”

Adds Worthington, “The power of this reporting is the result of American Public Media believing in the importance of investigative journalism. We’re at a time when all levels of government require scrutiny and news organizations need to be in service to America.”

The 76th annual Peabody Award Ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 20, in New York.