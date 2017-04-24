Norman Lear, the television mastermind behind shows like All in the Family, Good Times, One Day at a Time, and Maude, is getting in on the podcast revolution with his new weekly show, All of the Above with Norman Lear.

The show promises to live up to its title, covering “any and everything you can think of” and featuring the unique perspectives of celebrities, politicians, and more, according to a statement from host network PodcastOne. Guests slated to visit include Amy Poehler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerrod Carmichael, and America Ferrera. And some of the topics they discuss cover sports, religion, and race in the media.

“Circling 95, I wanted to wait until half my life was over to launch a podcast,” Lear said in a statement. “Whatever my age, I think of myself as your peer — whatever your age. Subscribe, and see if you don’t agree.”

Lear had a hand in developing more than 100 television shows during his career, and at one point had nine shows on the air at the same time. Be sure to catch Lear discussing some of those shows during his provocative interview with black-ish creator Kenya Barris on the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network or right here.

All of the Above with Norman Lear will debut on May 1, with new episodes available every Monday on PodcastOne.com, the PodcastOne app, and iTunes.