Game of Thrones has ended, which means we only have the rest of our lives to debate the ending of the HBO fantasy phenomenon. Our man in Westeros James Hibberd already recapped the series finale, and published an in-depth piece about Emilia Clarke’s reaction to the final fate of Daenerys Targaryen. Now he’s talking to me all about the end of Thrones, in the newest (and not yet the last!) episode of our podcast EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly.

Our conversation goes in-depth on the major plot twists in the finale, including our complicated feelings about the end of Dany’s reign — and a debate about the political merits of naming Brandon Stark the King of the Six Kingdoms.

