Zadie Smith

Most Recent

11 exciting books for your kids' summer reading list
From a Shady Baby sequel to the adventures of everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, EW previews the best picture books and middle-grade releases to keep your kids reading this summer.
Big Friendship authors Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman recommend friendships stories
We went to a pair of friendship pros to ask about what pop culture friendship we should curl up with in quarantine.
In Grand Union, Zadie Smith delivers some of the best fiction of her career
Doll & Em's Dolly Wells, Emily Mortimer reunite in Good Posture trailer
The literary world is taking on the Trump era, for good and for ill
And how one trippy new novel provides a blueprint for how to effectively write to this anxious political climate
There's a Zadie Smith book for every situation: A guide to the author's best works
Advertisement

More Zadie Smith

The 50 most anticipated books of 2018
Political tell-alls, stunning works of fiction, and jaw-dropping memoirs make up just some of the 2018 titles we're looking forward to
Authors and artists sign open letter against President Trump's immigration ban
Zadie Smith, George Packer, and others voiced their opposition to the immigration ban
November 2016 reading list: 9 books to read
Zadie Smith announces 'Swing Time' tour -- exclusive
Claire Denis and Zadie Smith are making a sci-fi space film together
On The Books: Soon you can read Tolkien's 'Beowulf'
Women's Prize for Fiction longlist announced

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com