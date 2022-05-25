Zadie Smith

11 exciting books for your kids' summer reading list
From a Shady Baby sequel to the adventures of everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, EW previews the best picture books and middle-grade releases to keep your kids reading this summer.
Big Friendship authors Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman recommend friendships stories
We went to a pair of friendship pros to ask about what pop culture friendship we should curl up with in quarantine.
The literary world is taking on the Trump era, for good and for ill
And how one trippy new novel provides a blueprint for how to effectively write to this anxious political climate