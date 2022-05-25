Tyler Blackburn

Most Recent

Roswell, New Mexico creator on that Friday Night Lights-inspired love triangle, grief, aliens, more in season 2
Ahead of The CW drama returning for its second season on March 16, we caught up with Carina Adly MacKenzie to find out what's to come.
#Malex heads off on a road trip in exclusive Roswell, New Mexico clip
Tyler Blackburn dishes on Alex and Michael's love on Roswell, New Mexico: 'It makes my heart so full'
Charmed adds former Pretty Little Liars and The Originals stars — exclusive
Jennifer Garner joins Bryan Cranston in Wakefield
Tyler Blackburn will return to 'Pretty Little Liars' in season 5
Advertisement

More Tyler Blackburn

'Ravenswood' finale react: Hanna's back, (some) mysteries solved
'Pretty Little Liars' spin-off casts Brett Dier and Elizabeth Whitson
Pretty Little Liars cast do the Harlem Shake
'Pretty Little Liars': Tyler Blackburn and Keegan Allen Ustream event
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com