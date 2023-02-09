Troy Kotsur

The best — and the rest — of the star-studded 2023 Super Bowl commercials
Two words: Stallone Face.
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Troy Kotsur, and more to perform during Super Bowl LVII pregame show
The event's pregame show lineup has officially touched down.
Super Bowl 2023: How to watch Rihanna's halftime show and everything else to know
When, where, how to watch Super Bowl LVII.
CODA star Troy Kotsur's Jeep briefly stolen with Oscar inside
Everything was returned to the actor within short order, the Mesa Police Department tells EW.
CODA's Troy Kotsur will star in Disney+ series about the true story of a deaf high school football team
The Oscar winner will re-team with Marlee Matlin, who is executive producing the project.
CODA's Troy Kotsur becomes second deaf performer to win Oscar, 35 years after costar Marlee Matlin
Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars on Sunday night.
CODA's Marlee Matlin discusses the future for deaf actors in Hollywood
A game changer from the start, the Oscar winner discusses her hopes for the future of deaf actors in Hollywood.
CODA star Troy Kotsur is the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG Award
The actor took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture on Sunday night.
Troy Kotsur becomes first deaf actor, second deaf person to earn Oscar nomination
CODA review: Tender coming-of-age Sundance drama earns its praise (and price)
