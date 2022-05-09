Trinity The Tuck

Shea Couleé talks 'discredit' over 3-star twist on Drag Race AS7: 'Fans don't know what it's like'
"I had to go in there and focus and live up to the agreement that I made to myself that, no matter what, I was going to give 100 percent," Shea exclusively tells EW of her All Stars 7 twist.
All Stars 7 queens get raw and real as Portrait of a Queen docuseries returns
AS7 stars Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Couleé, and Yvie Oddly open their hearts and homes in EW's exclusive preview of the new show.
Drag Race star The Vivienne felt 'a punch in the gut' after missing the All Stars 7 top 4
"The floodgates opened. I just burst into tears," The Vivienne tells EW, also revealing her original talent show plan, unsaid roast jokes, and her thoughts on who actually f---ed Monét.
Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck lead another Drag Race tie as RuPaul reveals dramatic All Stars 7 twist
With great power comes great responsibility, and RuPaul just asked Monét to deliver one of the most dramatic moments of the AS7 season.
Yvie Oddly reveals who she would've blocked on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7
Yvie — the only queen who didn't get the power of the Platinum Plunger on AS7 — also tells EW just how naked she actually got in the Werk Room.
RuPaul shakes up Drag Race All Stars 7 rules by removing key element
Mama Ru announced a game-changing twist to the AS7 format: "What a trip!"
Monét X Change reveals she 'hooked up' with a RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 sister and horny chaos ensues
"Raja, did you f--- Monét!?"
Monét X Change reveals how she and Trinity The Tuck bonded after 'air of savagery' on All Stars 4
"I’ve really seen what a beautiful and nice person Trinity is. It’s not something for the camera," Monét tells EW of her RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 sister.
Trinity The Tuck says sliding into Jaida's butt in Drag Race All Stars 7 lip-sync was 'all by accident'
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 star Trinity The Tuck clarifies identity journey: 'My actual gender isn't labeled'
Monét X Change teases new Drag Race All Stars 7 alliance: 'I was not the only one playing the game'
Jinkx Monsoon reveals why she isn't saying 'water off a duck's back' on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7
Jinkx Monsoon explains why she blocked Shea Couleé on Drag Race All Stars 7: 'I was trying to think clairvoyantly'

Snatch Game icon Jinkx tells EW she thought the next RuPaul's Drag Race AS7 challenge might be a ball, so she blocked a fashion queen — plus, hear her react to a voice note from Dave!

From $400 Versace bears to Theraguns, Drag Race winners reveal how they spent their prize money
TV // May 09, 2022
Watch Amanda Lepore thank Drag Race star Trinity The Tuck for Snatch Game impersonation: 'She's my goddess'
TV // May 06, 2022
Shea Couleé gets emotional over Naomi Campbell moment on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 runway
TV // April 27, 2022
Who's the drama? Drag Race all-winners cast teases 'egos' and 'chaos' on All Stars 7
TV // April 27, 2022
Drag Race winners reveal the state of their crowns: 'I put it on and looked at myself naked'
TV // April 27, 2022
From Snatch Game cards to evil glue guns, Drag Race winners reveal items they stole from set
TV // April 26, 2022
All Stars 7 cast promises that guest judge Cameron Diaz is a Drag Race superfan: 'She knew everything'
TV // April 26, 2022
Drag Race winners tease huge All Stars 7 twist: 'It's the reason I said yes'
TV // April 26, 2022
See Drag Race winners reunite in EW's stunning All Stars 7 portraits
TV // April 26, 2022
Winner, winner, chicken dinner: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 is about to feed us all
TV // April 26, 2022
Watch Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell gag Drag Race winners in first All Stars 7 trailer
TV // April 22, 2022
RuPaul's Drag Race reveals first all-winners cast for All Stars 7
TV // April 13, 2022
Naomi Smalls and Monique Heart dish on THAT shocking RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 thrilla for Manila
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes // July 21, 2021
Drag icons kiss 2020 goodbye with epic New Year's Queens livestream event
TV // November 30, 2020
Drag icons to roast your chestnuts in Drag Queen Christmas special
TV // November 23, 2020
RuPaul remembers Chi Chi DeVayne's 'loving spirit,' queens react after Drag Race star's death
TV // August 20, 2020
Monét X Change, Trinity The Tuck get real on All-Stars 5 before passing the tiara
TV // July 23, 2020
Glee cast and other stars react to Naya Rivera's death
TV // July 13, 2020
How well do you know RuPaul's Drag Race? Prove it with this quiz
TV // July 08, 2020
See every star's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race makeover
TV // May 06, 2020
RuPaul's Drag Race queens launch digital concert festival amid coronavirus pandemic
TV // March 20, 2020
Every winner of RuPaul's Drag Race
TV // July 05, 2018
