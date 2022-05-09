Shea Couleé talks 'discredit' over 3-star twist on Drag Race AS7: 'Fans don't know what it's like'
"I had to go in there and focus and live up to the agreement that I made to myself that, no matter what, I was going to give 100 percent," Shea exclusively tells EW of her All Stars 7 twist.
All Stars 7 queens get raw and real as Portrait of a Queen docuseries returns
AS7 stars Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Couleé, and Yvie Oddly open their hearts and homes in EW's exclusive preview of the new show.
Drag Race star The Vivienne felt 'a punch in the gut' after missing the All Stars 7 top 4
"The floodgates opened. I just burst into tears," The Vivienne tells EW, also revealing her original talent show plan, unsaid roast jokes, and her thoughts on who actually f---ed Monét.
Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck lead another Drag Race tie as RuPaul reveals dramatic All Stars 7 twist
With great power comes great responsibility, and RuPaul just asked Monét to deliver one of the most dramatic moments of the AS7 season.
Yvie Oddly reveals who she would've blocked on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7
Yvie — the only queen who didn't get the power of the Platinum Plunger on AS7 — also tells EW just how naked she actually got in the Werk Room.
RuPaul shakes up Drag Race All Stars 7 rules by removing key element
Mama Ru announced a game-changing twist to the AS7 format: "What a trip!"