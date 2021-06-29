Tom Hiddleston

Move over, hot priest! Tom Hiddleston is serving 'lusty vicar' on The Essex Serpent
"I'm on Team Lusty here," Hiddleston's costar Claire Danes says.
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged
The former Broadway costars are tying the knot.
Spider-Man, Squid Game, WandaVision win big at 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards: See the full list
See the full list of fan-favorite movies and TV shows that won at the Critics Choice Super Awards, also including Dune, No Time to Die, Loki, Yellowjackets, Midnight Mass, and more.
Scarlett Johansson admits she didn't know if fans would like her as Black Widow
"I didn't know whether or not audiences would like my portrayal of this beloved character," the actress said while accepting her People's Choice Award for Female Movie Star.
Hasbro unveils new figurines for Marvel's What If…?, including Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Star-Lord
The new Marvel series lands at Disney+ on August 11.
Loki director Kate Herron reveals how Tom Hiddleston helped shape that finale kiss
Loki director Kate Herron and star Jonathan Majors on his pivotal character's wild debut
The director/executive producer and surprise finale guest-star discuss He Who Remains' grand entrance, the actor's clown training, and which moments were improvised.
How the Loki finale sets up Ant-Man 3, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and beyond
The Disney+ drama's season 1 finale may have also moved us a step closer to the eventual arrival of the Young Avengers.
Loki finale recap: He who remains
Loki renewed for season 2 at Disney+
Richard E. Grant on alligator whispering and his pitch for a Loki spin-off show
Yes, that was Chris Hemsworth's voice as Frog Thor in Loki
Loki boss on Frog Thor, Loki and Sylvie's bond, and why Marvel isn't like the TVA

Animation veteran Tara Strong talks crafting Loki's mysterious Miss Minutes
TV // June 29, 2021
Loki star Sophia Di Martino on what makes Sylvie particularly 'dangerous'
TV // June 28, 2021
Where are we in Marvel's Phase 4?
Movies // June 22, 2021
Loki director Kate Herron discusses the Variant reveal, how lockdown changed episode 2
TV // June 18, 2021
The many faces of Loki in Marvel comics
TV // June 16, 2021
Loki recap: Double trouble
Recaps // June 16, 2021
Tom Hiddleston addresses Loki's gender fluidity on Disney+ series
TV // June 14, 2021
What to Watch: The godly mischief of Loki, the joys and vibrancy of In the Heights, and more
TV // June 11, 2021
Marvel's Phase of Future Past
TV Reviews // June 10, 2021
Loki director confirms gender-fluidity of Tom Hiddleston's trickster god in the MCU
TV // June 10, 2021
Loki premiere reveals the show's (initial?) big bad
TV // June 09, 2021
Loki premiere recap: The God of Mischief meets his match in the Time Variance Authority
Recaps // June 09, 2021
Loki's 'sex' listed as 'fluid' in latest teaser for Disney+ series
TV // June 07, 2021
Get ready for mischief: Disney is releasing new Loki merch and Funko Pops
TV // June 07, 2021
Loki team tease show's inspirations: Mad Men, Blade Runner...and Teletubbies?
TV // May 21, 2021
Watch Tom Hiddleston sum up Loki from A to Z
TV // May 21, 2021
Tom Hiddleston suits up for EW's Loki digital cover shoot
TV // May 20, 2021
Tom Hiddleston breaks down a decade of Loki's most memorable scenes
Movies // May 20, 2021
Loki takes over: Tom Hiddleston on his new TV series and a decade in the MCU
TV // May 20, 2021
Watch action-packed new peeks from Black Widow, Loki, In the Heights, and more
Movies // May 17, 2021
Chris Hemsworth celebrates Thor's 10th anniversary with throwback photo featuring Tom Hiddleston
Movies // May 12, 2021
Loki trailer introduces Tom Hiddleston to time travel bureaucracy
TV // April 05, 2021
Watch other MCU actors tease The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars at EW's virtual premiere event
TV // March 18, 2021
Disney+ unveils premiere dates for Loki, Star Wars: The Bad Batch
TV // February 24, 2021
Tom Hiddleston is up to his old tricks in first Loki trailer
TV // December 10, 2020
