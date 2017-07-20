Cannes lineup returns with Wes Anderson, Sean Penn, record number of women-directed films
Cannes returns with a 2021 lineup that includes new movies by Wes Anderson, Sean Penn, Todd Haynes, and a record number of women directors.
Michelle Williams to play Peggy Lee in Todd Haynes' new biopic
Michelle Williams has joined Todd Haynes' Peggy Lee biopic 'Fever,' with Reese Witherspoon producing.
New movies preview: Playmobil, Aeronauts soar into theaters over Dec. 6-8 weekend
From toys to balloon women and killer dresses, these are the best movies in theaters and on streaming platforms in early December.