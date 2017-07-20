Todd Haynes

Most Recent

Cannes lineup returns with Wes Anderson, Sean Penn, record number of women-directed films
Cannes returns with a 2021 lineup that includes new movies by Wes Anderson, Sean Penn, Todd Haynes, and a record number of women directors.
Michelle Williams to play Peggy Lee in Todd Haynes' new biopic
Michelle Williams has joined Todd Haynes' Peggy Lee biopic 'Fever,' with Reese Witherspoon producing.
Todd Haynes gives us a first look at his Velvet Underground documentary
Get in tune with these 18 upcoming music biopics
New movies preview: Playmobil, Aeronauts soar into theaters over Dec. 6-8 weekend
From toys to balloon women and killer dresses, these are the best movies in theaters and on streaming platforms in early December.
Mark Ruffalo stands alone in underbaked Dupont drama Dark Waters: Review
Advertisement

More Todd Haynes

Mark Ruffalo takes on a corrupt chemical company in Todd Haynes' Dark Waters trailer
Celebrate Pride with these essential LGBTQ films
RuPaul's Drag Race retrospective, Todd Haynes event heading to Sundance
26 of the year's best movies no one saw
Inside the visual beauty of Todd Haynes' Wonderstruck
Box office preview: Madea to slash The Snowman, Geostorm
Julianne Moore and Todd Haynes on pushing boundaries and jumping over bridges with Wonderstruck

All Todd Haynes

First Wonderstruck trailer is a Julianne Moore-themed blast from the past
Movies // July 20, 2017
Todd Haynes' Wonderstruck set as 2017 New York Film Festival Centerpiece pick
Movies // July 06, 2017
The Square wins Cannes Palme d'Or, Sofia Coppola wins Best Director
The Awardist // May 28, 2017
Julianne Moore on Wonderstruck breakout Millicent Simmonds: 'She's just magnificent'
Movies // May 25, 2017
Cannes reactions position Todd Haynes' Wonderstruck as early Oscar contender
Movies // May 18, 2017
Todd Haynes' dreamy Wonderstruck clip traverses time and taxidermy
Movies // May 12, 2017
29 directors who made a name at Sundance
Gallery // January 20, 2016
Todd Haynes' new Carol trailer immerses you in drunkenly gorgeous music and visuals
Article // November 23, 2015
Wonderstruck: Julianne Moore reuniting with director Todd Haynes
Article // November 16, 2015
Todd Haynes developing adaptation of Brian Selznick's 'Wonderstruck'
Article // May 18, 2015
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com