The Vivienne

Most Recent

Shea Couleé talks 'discredit' over 3-star twist on Drag Race AS7: 'Fans don't know what it's like'
"I had to go in there and focus and live up to the agreement that I made to myself that, no matter what, I was going to give 100 percent," Shea exclusively tells EW of her All Stars 7 twist.
Drag Race star The Vivienne felt 'a punch in the gut' after missing the All Stars 7 top 4
"The floodgates opened. I just burst into tears," The Vivienne tells EW, also revealing her original talent show plan, unsaid roast jokes, and her thoughts on who actually f---ed Monét.
Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck lead another Drag Race tie as RuPaul reveals dramatic All Stars 7 twist
With great power comes great responsibility, and RuPaul just asked Monét to deliver one of the most dramatic moments of the AS7 season.
Yvie Oddly reveals who she would've blocked on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7
Yvie — the only queen who didn't get the power of the Platinum Plunger on AS7 — also tells EW just how naked she actually got in the Werk Room.
RuPaul shakes up Drag Race All Stars 7 rules by removing key element
Mama Ru announced a game-changing twist to the AS7 format: "What a trip!"
Monét X Change reveals she 'hooked up' with a RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 sister and horny chaos ensues
"Raja, did you f--- Monét!?"
Advertisement

More The Vivienne

Raja explains her All Stars 7 season 3 tribute and why this might be her last time on Drag Race
Raja tells EW why she remixed her season 3 Futurama Glamorama look on the AS7 runway and her future on the franchise: "I might change my mind, but today I'd say it's not a possibility."
Drag Race designer Zaldy says RuPaul's patch dress wasn't an ode to Maddy Morphosis
The Emmy-winning fashion ace also reveals which of the All Stars 7 queens' looks from the episode 7 tribute to RuPaul gave him "goosebumps" on the runway.
Kylie Sonique Love reacts to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Night of 1,000 Dolly Partons runway looks
Shea Couleé reveals the origins of the Platinum Plunger secret on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7
RuPaul's Drag Race finally does a Dolly Parton runway: See the All Stars 7 looks
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 star Raja 'loved every minute' of getting booted by Violet and Gottmik
Monét X Change teases new Drag Race All Stars 7 alliance: 'I was not the only one playing the game'

Monét tells EW there might be a second, secret alliance brewing on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.

All The Vivienne

Track how many stars the queens have won on our RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 scorecard
TV // May 21, 2022
Breaking down that wild RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 rule change set to twist the competition
TV // May 20, 2022
From $400 Versace bears to Theraguns, Drag Race winners reveal how they spent their prize money
TV // May 09, 2022
How Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne 'forged a career' on mocking Donald Trump
TV // May 09, 2022
Who's the drama? Drag Race all-winners cast teases 'egos' and 'chaos' on All Stars 7
TV // April 27, 2022
Drag Race winners reveal the state of their crowns: 'I put it on and looked at myself naked'
TV // April 27, 2022
From Snatch Game cards to evil glue guns, Drag Race winners reveal items they stole from set
TV // April 26, 2022
All Stars 7 cast promises that guest judge Cameron Diaz is a Drag Race superfan: 'She knew everything'
TV // April 26, 2022
Drag Race winners tease huge All Stars 7 twist: 'It's the reason I said yes'
TV // April 26, 2022
Watch Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell gag Drag Race winners in first All Stars 7 trailer
TV // April 22, 2022
RuPaul's Drag Race reveals first all-winners cast for All Stars 7
TV // April 13, 2022
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com