Teddy Edwards

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous ending with season 5 — watch the first trailer
Will the kids ever make it home?
Camp Cretaceous season 4 trailer reveals a previously unseen island in Jurassic canon
Executive producer Scott Kreamer breaks down the biggest revelations.
Camp Cretaceous team on how season 3 fills in gaps between Jurassic World movies
How the animated Netflix series connects to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous cracks open new dino threat for just announced season 3
Netflix announced a third season will debut this May.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 sets January premiere with new trailer
Netflix subscribers won't have to wait long for new episodes of 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.'
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous renewed for season 2, digs up new teaser
With Jurassic World: Dominion delayed to 2022, the animated spin-off series Camp Cretaceous gets a season 2 for 2021.
Jurassic World animated series welcomes cast and premiere date to Camp Cretaceous
The series is set during the events of Jurassic World, just on the other side of Isla Nulbar when kids are enjoying their adventure camp.
