Teddy Edwards

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous ending with season 5 — watch the first trailer
Will the kids ever make it home?
Camp Cretaceous season 4 trailer reveals a previously unseen island in Jurassic canon
Executive producer Scott Kreamer breaks down the biggest revelations.
Camp Cretaceous team on how season 3 fills in gaps between Jurassic World movies
How the animated Netflix series connects to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous cracks open new dino threat for just announced season 3
Netflix announced a third season will debut this May.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 sets January premiere with new trailer
Netflix subscribers won't have to wait long for new episodes of 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.'
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous renewed for season 2, digs up new teaser
With Jurassic World: Dominion delayed to 2022, the animated spin-off series Camp Cretaceous gets a season 2 for 2021.