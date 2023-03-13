Spice reveals she performed a full rap for RuPaul before trotting off RuPaul's Drag Race stage
Spice tells EW about her on-stage rap to RuPaul after she was ousted from the competition — plus she shares the first thing she said to Sugar when the twins finally reunited.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 expanding to 90-minute episodes on MTV
Fans rejoice! RuPaul's Drag Race is getting longer episodes again.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Mistress slams 'has-been twink' internet trolls, reveals how she adopted Sugar and Spice
Mistress Isabelle Brooks tells EW she's booked and busy while dealing with delusional Instagram trolls and reveals sweet story of adopting Sugar and Spice on the season 15 set.
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Salina EsTitties reveals unseen Jesus birth from season 15 Snatch Game
Salina exclusively tells EW about birthing Jesus Chris during the Snatch Game and elaborates on the origins of Anetra's Gorgena Ramsey.
Sugar reveals how she and Spice choreographed their synchronized RuPaul's Drag Race lip-sync in 5 minutes
"I think we had five minutes to be like, 'Okay, on this, do this, and do this.' That's why it was so messy and chaotic. Everything went out the window!" Sugar tells EW.
RuPaul's Drag Race just had one of the most bonkers lip-syncs in her-story
The bottom two queens notched a Drag Race first with a performance that appeared to be entirely choreographed from the start.