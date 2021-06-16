Stephen Colbert

Josh Brolin roasts Stephen Colbert for never watching The Goonies: 'Ever? You're the one?'
What, are they not good enough for ya, Steve?
The Late Show cancels more tapings as Stephen Colbert has possible 'recurrence of COVID'
"Worst. Sequel. Ever."
Alexander Skarsgård kept his thong from The Northman as a souvenir: 'It wasn't a choice, it was a gift'
And Björk got to keep three horses!
Stephen Colbert postpones Late Show for a week to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman — and because he has COVID
The host jokingly blamed his frequent guest-slash-foil for having to go on hiatus until May 2.
Anne Hathaway stunned Jared Leto with Lady Gaga's House of Gucci prayer on WeCrashed set
Watch Hathaway discuss the moment she hilariously trolled Leto with Gaga's accent the day the 'House of Gucci' trailer dropped.
Keanu Reeves reveals he has asked 2 celebrities for their autographs
The Matrix star said he asked for John Hancocks from the Velvet Underground's Lou Reed and George Carlin.
The Lord of the Rings stars reunite for 20th anniversary rap celebration
Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, and more Fellowship of the Ring stars rap about the movie's 20th anniversary.
Keanu Reeves still wants a Constantine sequel: 'I've tried'
Seriously, WB. Call him.
Jennifer Lawrence just realized Meryl Streep thought her costars were insulting her by calling her a GOAT
Billy Porter apologizes to Harry Styles after calling out his Vogue cover: 'It's not about you'
Behind the scenes snapshots from inside the Emmy Awards
'He was the gold standard': Late-night hosts pay tribute to Norm Macdonald
Stephen Colbert gets hug from ex Blue's Clues host we all needed after watching that touching video

Bring on the waterworks... again.

Rita Moreno says she's 'disappointed' with herself for In the Heights remarks
Movies // June 16, 2021
Rita Moreno defends Lin-Manuel Miranda amid In the Heights colorism controversy: 'You can never do right, it seems'
TV // June 16, 2021
Lisa Kudrow felt she was a fit to play Rachel on Friends, and an online quiz backs her up
TV // May 20, 2021
Billie Eilish says the reaction to her Vogue cover transformation 'makes me never want to post again'
Music // May 11, 2021
Late-night hosts celebrate Trump's extended Facebook ban: 'This has to be driving him nuts'
TV // May 06, 2021
Stephen Colbert shows Anthony Mackie his new Captain America action figure for the first time: 'That's dope!'
TV // April 27, 2021
Stephen Colbert on Dwayne Johnson: 'We don't need another celebrity in the White House!'
TV // April 14, 2021
Fans think Taylor Swift teased the release of rerecorded 1989 album on Late Show
Music // April 14, 2021
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel unpack Matt 'Gaetz Gaete,' lampoon his reported pardon fail
TV // April 08, 2021
Sharon Stone's message to critics of Christian Bale's famous outburst on Terminator set: 'Get over it'
TV // March 25, 2021
Stephen Colbert plays Lex Luthor in his own Snyder Cut post-credits scene
TV // March 23, 2021
Clip of John Oliver predicting Meghan Markle's royal family exit in 2018 goes viral
TV // March 10, 2021
About that time Paul Bettany made Tom Hanks fart on the set of The Da Vinci Code
Movies // March 04, 2021
Late-night hosts just can't quit Trump as impeachment trial begins: 'The circus came back to town'
TV // February 10, 2021
Stanley Tucci made his internet-famous Negroni for Colin Firth: 'It's exquisite'
TV // January 27, 2021
Late-night hosts react to Biden's inauguration with relief and jubilation
TV // January 21, 2021
'It's the end of an error': Late-night hosts say goodbye to Trump
TV // January 20, 2021
New York City tells Laura Benanti's Melania Trump to 'f--- off' in Late Show musical sendoff
TV // January 19, 2021
Late-night hosts react to violent Capitol breach: 'Today was terrorism'
TV // January 07, 2021
Christopher Walken has never owned a computer or cellphone or sent an email
TV // December 16, 2020
James Corden says alleged 'butthole cut' of Cats still couldn't save that movie
Movies // December 11, 2020
Late Show shares Star Wars-style Cheers theme to mark Obi-Wan series filming in Boston
TV // December 05, 2020
Stephen Colbert demolishes Barack Obama in wastepaper basketball: 'That's what I do!'
TV // November 25, 2020
Stephen Colbert throws out monologue, gets visibly choked up over Trump trying to 'poison American democracy'
TV // November 06, 2020
Stephen Colbert argues 'it's actually a good thing we don't know who won' the election yet
TV // November 04, 2020
