Spice

Most Recent

RuPaul's Drag Race queen Malaysia Babydoll Foxx was shocked she didn't lip-sync against Mistress
The season 15 queen also tells EW she is ready to do a drag mother-daughter season of All Stars with season 4's LaShauwn Beyond.
Spice reveals she performed a full rap for RuPaul before trotting off RuPaul's Drag Race stage
Spice tells EW about her on-stage rap to RuPaul after she was ousted from the competition — plus she shares the first thing she said to Sugar when the twins finally reunited.
Drag Race star Jax on her LaLaPaRuza elimination parallel with Jasmine Kennedie: 'Girl, we're twins!'
"Jasmine and I are very close," Jax tells EW. "There was a moment after I lost to Mistress where I was like, this feels all too familiar right now."
We watched Drag Race film 200th episode from behind Alyssa Edwards' mirror — here's everything we saw
EW exclusively previews the show's monumental episode, which features references to queens and calamity from the last 14 years of RuPaul's Drag Race.
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Jax reveals what she said to Anetra after shocking LaLaPaRuza twist
Jax also tells EW how she bonded with Jasmine Kennedie over their similar trajectories in the lip-sync LaLaPaRuza episodes: "Girl, we’re twins!"
RuPaul introduces 'punch to the gut' twist to Drag Race LaLaPaRuza lip-sync smackdown
Mama Ru gagged the queens a bit when she introduced a major, shocking twist that shifted the power balance for the season 15 queens.
Advertisement

More Spice

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 expanding to 90-minute episodes on MTV
Fans rejoice! RuPaul's Drag Race is getting longer episodes again.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Mistress slams 'has-been twink' internet trolls, reveals how she adopted Sugar and Spice
Mistress Isabelle Brooks tells EW she's booked and busy while dealing with delusional Instagram trolls and reveals sweet story of adopting Sugar and Spice on the season 15 set.
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Salina EsTitties reveals unseen Jesus birth from season 15 Snatch Game
Sugar reveals how she and Spice choreographed their synchronized RuPaul's Drag Race lip-sync in 5 minutes
RuPaul's Drag Race just had one of the most bonkers lip-syncs in her-story
Meet every celebrity behind the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Snatch Game characters
RuPaul's Drag Race cast assures 'unhinged' season 15 isn't Best Friends Race: 'That's not our story!'

Ex-Best Buy employee Robin Fierce performs an electronics sales pitch in EW's group interview teasing twists, drama, Ariana Grande, and which queen brought porn to share with her sisters.

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com