Friday Five: OIivia Rodrigo burns it all down, J. Cole swallows his pride, and more
Here are the five best songs we heard this week.
How K-Ci, Prince, and Skrillex influenced Ty Dolla $ign's new album
The multi-hyphenate talks through his just-released project 'Featuring Ty Dolla $ign'
Rising rapper Sirah hangs with Demi Lovato in video for Skrillex collab 'DeadBeat'
Don't be fooled by its title — the Grammy-winning artist says her new video is a tribute to her late father
New Music Friday: 14 releases to hear now
Check out new tunes from LCD Soundsystem, Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Ty Dolla $ign, and more
New Music Friday: 23 releases to hear now
Listen to fresh tunes from the Killers, Arcade Fire, Vic Mensa, and more
James Corden's parents mingle with stars at the Grammys
Watch Malcolm Corden play sax with John Legend while Margaret dances along
Third Eye Blind, Justin Bieber, and more: Grading the best (and worst) singles of the week
EW's staff sizes up the biggest new music of the week
Bonnaroo stories: Skrillex, Wayne Coyne, Jim James share their favorite memories from the festival
Wayne Coyne tackled a fan on acid, and Skrillex played straight through sunrise
Chance the Rapper and Skrillex remix Stephen Colbert's monologue
Justin Bieber, Skrillex face Sorry lawsuit from White Hinterland
Chance The Rapper appears in Skrillex's 'Show Me Love' remix video
Grammys 2016: Justin Bieber, Skrillex, Diplo perform 'Where Are Ü Now'
Justin Bieber makes chart history with 17 songs on the Hot 100

Sorry Beatles, and our apologies to Drake.

Deadmau5 responds to Skrillex's diss: 'So sorry I'm an a--hole'
Article // August 12, 2015
Skrillex, Run the Jewels, Slayer, and more announced as Adult Swim Singles artists
Article // June 05, 2015
Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack U, debut album drops at midnight
Article // February 26, 2015
How to enjoy New Year's concerts without having to deal with crowds
Article // December 30, 2014
This Week in Diplo: The week that kept on giving
Article // December 19, 2014
DJ Snake drops 'Dirty Vibe' remix
Article // December 15, 2014
Hundred Waters are patiently becoming pop stars
Article // July 30, 2014
Bonnaroo surprises: Skrillex, D'Angelo, Mystikal and more
Article // June 16, 2014
PopWatch Planner: 'Divergent' opens, 'Pretty Little Liars' ends, more
Article // March 16, 2014
Spring Breakers soundtrack streaming online: Skrillex, Rick Ross, more
Article // March 06, 2013
Skrillex releases new EP on YouTube -- LISTEN HERE
Article // January 04, 2013
Gangnam Style parody videos
Article // October 23, 2012
Festival Roundup: Electric Zoo
Article // September 04, 2012
DJ Deadmau5 attacks Madonna in Rolling Stone
Article // June 21, 2012
Made in America: Jay-Z announces lineup for Budweiser Festival
Article // May 22, 2012
Skrillex releases video for 'Bangarang': Watch it here
Article // February 17, 2012
Bonnaroo lineup announced: Radiohead, Bon Iver, Skrillex heading to Tennessee
Article // February 14, 2012
Skrillex's Best New Artist nomination: One small step for dubstep, or one giant leap away from artistry?
Article // December 01, 2011
