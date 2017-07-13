Sharon Horgan

Courteney Cox horror-comedy Shining Vale gets series order at Starz: See the first look
Cox plays a woman whose paranormal entity helps get her groove back.
Military Wives is cheesy and predictable — but that's okay: Review
Kristin Scott Thomas on how Military Wives speaks to our current moment
Beanie Feldstein rocks out with her frock out in How to Build a Girl trailer
Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan teach Military Wives to sing in new trailer
Check out stunning photos of the stars at EW's Toronto Film Festival portrait studio
Catastrophe's Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan teach you how to win at social media

Carrie Fisher nabs posthumous Emmy nomination for Catastrophe
Emmys // July 13, 2017
Nasty women: A chat with Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan and Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge
TV // April 26, 2017
Catastrophe announces season 3 U.S. premiere in teaser
TV // February 08, 2017
Carrie Fisher 'wasn't ready to go,' writes Catastrophe costar Sharon Horgan
TV // December 27, 2016
The Must List: 'Empire' returns, 'Catastrophe' rules
Article // March 30, 2016
Catastrophe season 2 exclusive trailer
Article // March 18, 2016
Catastrophe season 2 trailer: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan navigate parenthood
Article // October 08, 2015
