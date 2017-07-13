Nic Cage drops Hollywood's longest F-bomb in new The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent red-band trailer
The star plays himself in the upcoming action-comedy.
Nicolas Cage goes meta to save the world in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent teaser
Nicolas Cage plays a version of himself in comedy-thriller 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'
Nic Cage plays 'Nick Cage' in first look at comedy-thriller The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
And Pedro Pascal portrays a diehard fan of the Oscar-winning star.
Together review: James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan are a couple coming apart in COVID-era comic drama
Even within the stagy confines of the movie's 'Scenes From a Marriage' setup, the actors manage to tease out the more subtle and enduring bits in their characters' unravellings.
Yes, today, Satan: Bianca Del Rio is in the Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie
'It's the funniest thing!' says Del Rio.
Amazon dolls up Everybody's Talking About Jamie with new teaser revealing fall release
Amazon Prime Video will stream the drag-themed movie exclusively this awards season.