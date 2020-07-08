Shangela

Shangela reveals advice Courtney Act gave her before Dancing With the Stars
Shangela tells EW what her fellow Drag Race queen and Dancing With the Stars Australia trailblazer told her before hitting the ballroom, how she deals with negative comments, and reveals her thoughts on those House of the Dragon wigs.
We're Here season 3 features Pulse survivor, drag queen army saving lives from anti-gay law
HBO series co-creator calls this "the most important season to date" as Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka travel the country fighting anti-LGBTQ hatred in EW's first look.
Dancing With the Stars premiere recap: A night of half-measures
Selma Blair, Shangela, Teresa Giudice and more kick-off the competition for the (Mickey-eared) mirror ball trophy.
See exclusive photos of all the Dancing With the Stars season 31 celebrities with their dance partners
Sixteen entertainers are pairing up with dance pros to compete for the first Mirror Ball trophy handed out on Disney+.
Dancing With the Stars reveals its cast of celebrities for season 31
'Cruel Intentions' actress Selma Blair, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' superstar Shangela, 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice, and more will compete for the mirror ball trophy this season.
We're Here drag show to proceed in Utah town despite council opposition to filming permits
RuPaul's Drag Race queens Eureka, Bob the Drag Queen, and Shangela are currently filming the HBO Max show in a town where officials met to discuss concerns over "sexual-related issues."
Pastor on We're Here opens up about being relieved of duties after appearing in drag: 'It was painful'
Craig Duke performed alongside drag queen Eureka O'Hara during the Indiana-set episode.
Drag Race queens slam Texas governor's anti-trans stance in Amy Schneider's Jeopardy spoof
The GLAAD Media Awards hosted a 'Jeopardy' satire with its recent historic winner and the 'We're Here' queens.
Hacks, Drag Race, and more honored at 2022 GLAAD Media Awards: See the full list of winners
Drag Race star Eureka enters rehab for 'first steps' toward addiction recovery
Shangela once fangirled to Beyoncé's face while dressed as Beyoncé: 'I literally was erupting'
Shangela marched drag activism to Selma and beyond on We're Here season 2
BenDeLaCreme and Kennedy Davenport recall chaos after RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 self-elimination

EW's BINGE podcast welcomes AS3 legends to spill on the most shocking moment in All Stars herstory, Shangela's hilarious method acting, a never-before-seen 10-minute cut of Davenport's Bitchelor performance, and what went down in that final jury deliberation.

How well do you know RuPaul's Drag Race? Prove it with this quiz
TV // July 08, 2020
HBO renews Drag Race queens' We're Here for season 2
TV // June 05, 2020
Drag's next act:We're Here, RuPaul, more bring 'money and momentum' to gay TV
TV // April 21, 2020
HBO drag series We're Here to stream for free with star-filled pre-show
TV // April 20, 2020
Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka raise gay hell (for good) across America in We're Here trailer
TV // March 20, 2020
Shangela, Bob, Eureka make over America in exclusive We're Here preview
TV // March 19, 2020
Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka make America fabulous again in We're Here teaser
TV // February 19, 2020
Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka land new HBO series We're Here
TV // November 05, 2019
Yvie Oddly, Nina West, more Drag Race stars getting new reality shows
TV // June 27, 2019
RuPaul's Drag Race icons spill secrets of the show's most iconic looks
TV // June 07, 2019
Drag Race's Shangela, Alyssa Edwards, more Werq the World in new series trailer
TV // May 16, 2019
Madonna, 'black Madonna,' and Pose-ing: 8 highlights from the GLAAD Awards
TV // May 05, 2019
Exclusive: Drag Race icon Shangela to host GLAAD Media Awards' NYC gala
The Awardist // April 11, 2019
RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela rocks Issa Rae's Little look in exclusive crossover clip
Movies // April 03, 2019
Watch Drag Race icon Shangela perform Beyoncé medley in front of Beyoncé
The Awardist // March 29, 2019
Alan Cumming puts a spin on 'Be Our Guest' in exclusive Broad City sneak peek
TV // February 27, 2019
Eureka O'Hara previews RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular: 'You know Kim Chi fell'
TV // November 09, 2018
See RuPaul's Drag Race queen Shangela as Lady Gaga's drag mother in A Star Is Born
Movies // September 28, 2018
RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage 'surprised' by Shangela's All-Stars loss: 'It was a mistake'
TV // May 31, 2018
Shangela calls for peace among RuPaul's Drag Race fans: 'Don't throw hate at Trixie'
TV // March 16, 2018
