What the hell is happening on Young Rock?
Is Dwayne Johnson's biographical sitcom a cheerful nostalgia burst — or a tightly-controlled brand advertisement for a political run? Either way, on season 2, the future looks much stranger.
Your guide to the biggest comic and fan conventions of 2022
The cons are back on.
The Lord of the Rings stars reunite for 20th anniversary rap celebration
Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, and more Fellowship of the Ring stars rap about the movie's 20th anniversary.
Max Brooks says Minecraft could be 'the greatest educational tool since Gutenberg's press'
World War Z author's new book Minecraft: The Mountain will be out March 2.
The NeverEnding Story star Tami Stronach shares details on new fantasy film Man and Witch
The indie throwback to '80s fantasy films costars Christopher Lloyd, Rhea Perlman, Michael Emerson, and Sean Astin.
Jeremy Piven charging just $15k for a 10-minute Zoom call on Cameo
Peter Jackson reveals story behind Sean Bean 'walk into Mordor' meme in Lord of the Rings reunion
Sean Astin returns to Supergirl in exclusive sneak peek
Hey, you guys! Watch The Goonies cast reenact classic scenes in virtual reunion hosted by Josh Gad
Supergirl star talks working with that surprise guest-star
Hey, you guys! See Goonies stars Sean Astin and Corey Feldman reunite
How that surprise cameo in the first episode of Stranger Things 3 came together
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Watch Sean Astin try to save the precinct from a hacker

Sean Astin weighs in on Amazon's potential Lord of the Rings TV show
TV // November 07, 2017
Stranger Things 2 recap: 'Chapter Six: The Spy'
Recaps // October 28, 2017
Stranger Things season 2 trailer: Eleven's got a much bigger fish to fry
TV // October 13, 2017
The Librarians clip: Sean Astin tries to cast spell on Felicia Day
Article // December 14, 2016
Stranger Things season 2: Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Linnea Berthelsen join cast
Article // November 07, 2016
The Librarians: Felicia Day meets Sean Astin at a creepy carnival in exclusive first look
Article // September 13, 2016
Goonies 2: Sean Astin discusses ideas for sequel
Article // October 24, 2015
Sean Astin says there will be a 'Goonies' sequel someday
Article // September 29, 2015
Jon Favreau & Sean Astin: Rudy reunion photo arrives on Instagram
Article // August 15, 2015
Casting Net: Aaron Paul to star in Zack Whedon's 'Come and Find Me'
Article // June 18, 2015
'Goonies' director Richard Donner says a sequel is in the works
Article // April 05, 2014
Casting Net: Sacha Baron Cohen exits Freddie Mercury biopic, more
Article // July 22, 2013
Corey Feldman and Sean Astin together again!
Article // July 01, 2013
EW Reunions: Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Elijah Wood reminisce about 'Lord of the Rings'
Article // October 15, 2010
