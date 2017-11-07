What the hell is happening on Young Rock?
Is Dwayne Johnson's biographical sitcom a cheerful nostalgia burst — or a tightly-controlled brand advertisement for a political run? Either way, on season 2, the future looks much stranger.
Your guide to the biggest comic and fan conventions of 2022
The cons are back on.
The Lord of the Rings stars reunite for 20th anniversary rap celebration
Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, and more Fellowship of the Ring stars rap about the movie's 20th anniversary.
Max Brooks says Minecraft could be 'the greatest educational tool since Gutenberg's press'
World War Z author's new book Minecraft: The Mountain will be out March 2.
The NeverEnding Story star Tami Stronach shares details on new fantasy film Man and Witch
The indie throwback to '80s fantasy films costars Christopher Lloyd, Rhea Perlman, Michael Emerson, and Sean Astin.