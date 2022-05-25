Scott Schwartz (Director)

Most Recent

Drake Bell speaks out after sentencing in child endangerment case: 'I make mistakes'
The former Drake & Josh star was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Drake Bell's ex-girlfriend accuses him of past abuse, actor denies allegations
Bell denied her claims, calling it a "misguided quest for more money or attention."
Yvette Nicole Brown can't believe how many fans still love her Drake & Josh character
Drake Bell says a Drake & Josh reboot is in the works: 'We have a great idea'
Drake Bell and Josh Peck reunite in two YouTube videos
Peck surprises Youtuber David Dobrick with a visit from Bell
Drake and Josh officially make up with hug at VMAs
Advertisement

More Scott Schwartz (Director)

Drake Bell on Josh Peck wedding Twitter rant: 'I was just being cranky'
The musician and former 'Drake & Josh' star says there are 'no hard feelings' between the two
Fuller House's John Stamos is now a part of the Drake & Josh wedding invite drama
Have mercy!
Drake Bell, Shane Dawson, and more pay tribute to Stevie Ryan
Drake Bell gets 96-hour jail sentence for second DUI conviction: reports
Grandfathered: Drake Bell talks Drake & Josh reunion on hit Fox show
Drake & Josh star Drake Bell arrested on suspicion of DUI
Grandfathered: Drake & Josh reunion to be staged

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com