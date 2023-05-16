Ronen Rubinstein

Most Recent

9-1-1: Lone Star cast on the season 4 finale's Tarlos wedding song, two major deaths, and surreal return
As Carlos and TK said "I do," the Fox drama said goodbye to two important characters. Here, Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein break down the final episode of the season.
9-1-1: Lone Star cast preview Carlos and TK's wedding in the season 4 finale: 'It felt like love'
Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein preview the Tarlos ceremony fans have been waiting for. But don't forget that "tragedy" also awaits.
Get a first look at Carlos and TK's wedding on 9-1-1: Lone Star
Actors Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein provide an exclusive sneak peek at the season 4 finale of their Fox first responder series.
9-1-1: Lone Star boss previews TK and Carlos' wedding: 'Tragedy will strike'
“It’s going to be really emotional,” Tim Minear says of the ceremony that will end season 4 of his Fox first responder drama.
9-1-1: Lone Star romance roundup: Tarlos, Marjan, and Paul updates from showrunner Tim Minear
While TK and Carlos adjust to different visions of their future, Marjan finds a spark with her physical therapist, Joe, and Paul is going strong with HR rep Asha.
9-1-1: Lone Star preview: A 'gaping chasm' erupts between TK and Carlos over their future
Actors Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva will navigate a pivotal moment in their characters' journey to the aisle on season 4, episode 12 of their Fox first responder drama.
More Ronen Rubinstein

9-1-1: Lone Star team teases Tarlos wedding tuxes and Marjan's 'really scary,' 'soul-searching' adventure
"Things get really, really scary for her," actress Natacha Karam says of Marjan in season 4, episode 8. Plus, check out an exclusive sneak peek at T.K. and Carlos planning their ceremony.
9-1-1: Lone Star's TK desperately searches for Carlos in preview of 'really special' episode
"It feels like it could be on FX or something," actor Ronen Rubinstein says of season 4, episode 4 of his Fox first responder drama. Watch an exclusive clip from "Abandoned".
9-1-1: Lone Star gets tense for Carlos and TK as more Iris secrets come out: 'A moment of heartbreak'
9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva break down that Tarlos and Iris divorce drama
9-1-1: Lone Star's Tarlos host dinner guest from hell: 'Not my parents, just my wife...'
That 9-1-1: Lone Star Tarlos shocker has actually been in the works since 'the first episode'
9-1-1: Lone Star team teases a secret that comes 'crashing down' on Tarlos wedding plans

See an exclusive sneak peek at the season 4 premiere. Plus, co-creator Tim Minear previews a "new quandary" for Rob Lowe's Owen and a "new love" for Gina Torres' Tommy.

