9-1-1: Lone Star cast on the season 4 finale's Tarlos wedding song, two major deaths, and surreal return
As Carlos and TK said "I do," the Fox drama said goodbye to two important characters. Here, Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein break down the final episode of the season.
9-1-1: Lone Star cast preview Carlos and TK's wedding in the season 4 finale: 'It felt like love'
Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein preview the Tarlos ceremony fans have been waiting for. But don't forget that "tragedy" also awaits.
Get a first look at Carlos and TK's wedding on 9-1-1: Lone Star
Actors Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein provide an exclusive sneak peek at the season 4 finale of their Fox first responder series.
9-1-1: Lone Star boss previews TK and Carlos' wedding: 'Tragedy will strike'
“It’s going to be really emotional,” Tim Minear says of the ceremony that will end season 4 of his Fox first responder drama.
9-1-1: Lone Star romance roundup: Tarlos, Marjan, and Paul updates from showrunner Tim Minear
While TK and Carlos adjust to different visions of their future, Marjan finds a spark with her physical therapist, Joe, and Paul is going strong with HR rep Asha.
9-1-1: Lone Star preview: A 'gaping chasm' erupts between TK and Carlos over their future
Actors Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva will navigate a pivotal moment in their characters' journey to the aisle on season 4, episode 12 of their Fox first responder drama.